SSC MTS Exam 2022: Registration Begins On Tomorrow At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification and registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 tomorrow (Januray 17). The exam will be conducted in April 2023. Interested candidates can apply at– ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the SSC MTS Tier I examination will be February 17, 2023. The exact exam date has not been declared yet but there is a possibility that the exam will be conducted in the month of April. It is expected that along will the release of the detailed notice tomorrow, the exam date will also be released on the official website.

According to the previous trends, SSC MTS 2023 will be held in two stages including paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of an online mode of examination that will comprise four sections namely Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English Language, and General Awareness, and paper 2 will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks. To apply for the exam, candidates must have passed the class 10 exam or equivalent from a recognised board.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply link available at the top of the page.

Step 3: Now click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link.

Step 4: Candidates have to log in to the account or register online to apply.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 6: Now click on submit button.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.