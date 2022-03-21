New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has an important update for candidates who aspire to get in government jobs in Central government departments. SSC is expected to make an announcement regarding this tomorrow i.e March 22. Every year different Ministries of Government of India and the various departments under them, recruit 10th passed individuals for the vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff via SSC exams. Along with the notification, the application process for SSC exams 2022 will also start. It will continue till 30 April 2022, as per the SSC notification.

It must be noted that in the first phase, the Tier 1 SCC written exam will be conducted during the month of June 2022. The selection of candidates is done through MTS exams. There were around 3,900 vacancies for MTS Exam 2020 last year. More than 7,000 jobs were announced in the year prior to that. Below are details of eligibility criteria and how to apply for the exams.

SSC MTS Exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

1) Candidates who have passed the Class 10 (Matriculation/Secondary/High School) examination from a recognized board on the prescribed cut-off date can appear in the examination.

2) The cut-off date will be notified by the Commission in its latest update.

3) The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 25 years.

4) For some posts, the upper age limit is 27 years.

5) Candidates belonging to the reserved categories are given relaxation as per the Centre government rules.

How to apply?

First, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Then click on the registration button available on the homepage

Then register yourself if you haven't already

Then fill in the asked details like name, date of birth, etc

After this click on submit button

Then use your registration number and log in using the details received on your e-mail and mobile number

Then you will be asked to upload your educational certificates, photo, and signature

Fill in all details asked in the application form

Finally, click on submit button and you are ready to go.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha