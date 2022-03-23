New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Tuesday invited applications for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. The application process for SSC MTS Exams 2021 has started on March 22 and the last date of submitting applications is April 30, 2022. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of SSC that os ssc.nic.in.

Candidates should also note that the correction window for SSC MTS Exam 2021 application will start from May 5 to May 9, 2022. Meanwhile, the SSC MTS 2021 Computer Based Examination will be in July 2022.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications -- 22-03-2022 to 30-04-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications -- 30-04-2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment -- 02-05-2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan -- 03-05-2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- 04-05-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges -- 05-05-2022 to 09-05-2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) -- July 2022

Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive) -- To be notified later

A total of 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN have been notified by SSC while MTS vacancies will be notified later.

Check Steps to Apply for SSC MTS Exam 2021 here:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Register and login to the portal.

Click on 'Apply' in 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021.

Key in the required details, and upload required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Candidates must note that for SSC MTS, Havaldar post the age limit is between18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). Meanwhile for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS candidates age should be between18-27 years.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification application fee: Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. The application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

