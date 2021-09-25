New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Region (CR) of Staff Selection Commission on September 25 leased the admit card for Multi Tasking Services (MTS) examination 2021. The candidates, who will appear for the exam, can download the admit card from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.



The SSC MTS exam 2021 has been scheduled from October 5 to November 2. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and it will be divided into two parts -- paper 1 and paper 2.



Here is the list website from where candidates can download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021:



* Official Website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

* Eastern Region- sscer.org

* Karnataka, Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in

* Southern Region- sscsr.gov.in

* North Eastern Region- sscner.org.in

* Western Region- sscwr.net

* Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org

* Central Region- ssc-cr.org

* North Western Region- sscnwr.org

* Northern Region- sscnr.nic.in



If you are going to appear for the exam and want to know how you can download the admit card then, here’s a step-by-step process:



Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the option of 'Check your Application Status/Download admit cards for MTS exam' -- click on it



Step 3: Now candidates have to fill in the necessary details like -- Roll Number/ Registered Id Number and Date of Birth in order to check their application status.



Step 4: After viewing the application status candidates will be able to click on the 'Download Admit Card' option.



Step 5: Now the SSC MTS Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen



Step 6: Download and print the copy of the admit card

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen