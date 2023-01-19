SSC MTS 2023 Registration Notice Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the registration dates for Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2022 or SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2022. Those candidates who want to apply for the same can visit the official website of SSC --ssc.nic.in and register for the examination.

According to the official notice, the last date to apply for SSC MTS 2022 is February 17, 2023 and the exam will take place in April, 2023.

The exams will take place for nearly 10880 SSC MTC seats and 529 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN seats.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Important Dates

- Last Date for Receipt of Online Applications - February 17, 2023

- Last Date for Online Fee Payment- February 19, 2023

- Last Date for Generation of Offline Challan - February 19, 2023

- Last date for Payment through Challan - February 20, 2023

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination - April, 2023

Application Fee SSC MTS 2023:

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are eligible for reservation.

"Reservation will be provided for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), etc. as per extant Govt. Orders," read the official notification.

What Is The Age Limit For SSC MTS 2023:

- 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

-18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Note: Candidates must keep an eye on the official website of SSC in order to get all the latest updates.