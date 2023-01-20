SSC MTS 2023: Check Revised Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) recently started the registration process for the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2022. The last date to submit the registration form will be February 17. The exam will be conducted in April 2023. Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill approximately 10,880 vacant seats for MTS and 529 vacant seats for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN posts. Interested candidates can apply at– ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification, there will be a Computer Based Exam for Multi Tasking Staff and the Havaldar recruitment. There will be no tier 2 exam or descriptive paper for SSC MTS. Paper 1 will be conducted online mode which will consist of four sections including Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English Language, and General Awareness. There will be a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted only for the post of Havaldar.

SSC MTS Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions including session 1 and Session 2 and both sessions will be compulsory to be attempted. The questions will be asked in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The total number of marks will be 270.

There will be no negative marking in session 1. While in session 2 there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong attempt. Marks scored by candidates in CBT, if held in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to decide final merit and cut-off marks.

Minimum qualifying marks in Session 1 and Session 2 of the Computer-Based Examination are as follows:

General (UR)-- 30 per cent

OBC/ EWS– 25 per cent

All other Categories– 20 per cent

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Important Dates

Notification Release-- 18 January

Last Date for Receipt of Online Applications - February 17

Last Date for Online Fee Payment- February 19

Last date for payment through Challan-- 20 Febuary 2023 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges-- 23 to 24 February 2023

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination-- April