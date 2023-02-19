SSC MTS 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended Till 24 February; Here's How To Apply

THE STAFF Selection Commission, SSC on Sunday extended the last date to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2023.

Now, all interested candidates can visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in to register themselves and apply for the same. The application process, which was scheduled to close on February 17, will now continue till February 24. This year the SSC MTS recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,523 posts.

"The Commission has decided to extend the closing date for receipt of an online application for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 to 24-02-2023. Accordingly, other important dates have also been changed," reads the official notification issued by SSC.

Along with extending the date, SSC also revised the schedule for other exam-related activities. Now, as per the revised dates, the last date and time for receiving online applications is February 24, 11 am and the last date and time for online payment is February 26, 11 pm.

Here, check the step-wise-step process to register for SSC MTS exams 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply’ link.

Step 3: Then, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads, ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar Examination, 2022’.

Step 5: Register yourself and proceed with the application form, then submit.

Step 6: Candidates are requested to take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must also note that the last date for generating challan is scheduled for February 26. The deadline for payment through challan is February 27 and the application form correction window will be available from February 2 to 3.

SSC MTS Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories must pay Rs 100 as their application fee, whereas female applicants and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) applicants and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are excluded from this payment.