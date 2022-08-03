SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key Released At ssc.nic.in; Know How To Raise Objections

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key and the answer sheet of the candidates for the prelims exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website--ssc.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their answers after downloading the SSC MTS exam answer key.

Notably, the answer key is available from August 2 (8 PM) to August 7, 2022 (8 PM), and students can also raise objections (in case they have any), through the online mode. They would also need to pay Rs 100 per question challenged.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD SSC MTS ANSWER KEY 2033:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission--ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Tap the link provided to download the answer key ‘ Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’.

Step 3: Download the pdf of the SSC MTS answer key.

Step 4: Click on the link on the homepage that reads, ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation if any'.

Step 5: Select an Examination Name and proceed.

Step 6: Login into your account using your roll number and password in order to check the answers.

Step 7: Submit Objection, if any

NOTE: The candidates can also take a printout of their respective response sheet along with the tentative answer key.

Meanwhile, SSC MTS exams were held from July 5, 2022, to July 22, 2022, across the country in online mode. The commission is likely to announce the result of the exam after analysing all the objections. Candidates can expect their result in the month of September or October 2022. The commission will make the list of candidates who qualified for the exam in pdf mode.