New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the results for SSC MTS Paper 1 2020-21 anytime soon. Once released the candidates who appeared for the exams can check their respective scorecards on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS 2020-21 exams were conducted from October 5 to November 2 in the year 2021. The SSC MTS exams were conducted in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country.

Candidates must note that the result was expected to release on February 28, however, it has not been declared yet. Although the reason for the delay is unknown yet. Candidates must know that SSC has made any official announcement for the result declaration yet but as per the buzz, they are likely to announce SSC MTS result 2020-21 soon.

Steps to check SSC MTS 2020-21 Results, here:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

After login, the SSC MTS Tier 1 2020-21 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the results for future reference.

SSC had released the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November. Candidates who will pass the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam in 2021 will be able to take the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam.

For more information and latest updates on the SSC MTS Tier 1 2020-21 results, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Staff Selection Committee at ssc.nic.in.

