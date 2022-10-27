SSC MTS 2020 Results Uploaded On Official Website; Know Step-Wise Process To Check Results

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the results for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examinations, (MTS) 2020. SSC declared the final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 on October 15. Now, the results have been uploaded on the official website at ssc.nic.in, where students can check their results.

Candidates can check their marks by going to the candidate's dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the tier 1 exam was conducted from October 5 to October 20, 2021, and the tier 2 exam was held on May 08, 2022.

The cut-offs in paper-1 and qualifying marks in Pasper-2 may be different for vacancies in each state/UT and will be fixed at different options selected by the aspirants. Candidates for each state/UT will be finally selected based on their performance in Paper-1 and Paper-2 qualifying marks will be fixed.

Candidates must also know that, document verification will be conducted for those who have qualified in the written examination. Qualifying marks in paper 2 will be 40 per cent for the unreserved category and 35 per cent for all reserved category candidates. However, marks scored by the candidates in paper 2 will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate scores equal normalized marks in Paper- 1

Further, candidates who have been selected in the final may be required to acquire proficiency in the local language of the allotted state/UT for confirmation of a candidate for the allotted post.

SSC MTS 2020 Marks: How To Check

Step 1- Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the candidate's login

Step 3-Now, enter the registration number and password

Step 4- Now, it will display the result on your screen

Note- Download the marks for future reference