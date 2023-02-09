SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Released At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination. Candidates can check the result at– ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that who have filled the option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates have been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in paper 1 and paper 2 and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

SSC JHT Paper 2 exam was conducted on December 11, 2022. A total of 441 applicants have been recommended for appointment. This recruitment drive will be recruited Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.