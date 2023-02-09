OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Released At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

    SSC JHT Final Result 2022: SSC released the final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination. Candidates can check the result at– ssc.nic.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 09:12 AM (IST)
    ssc-jht-final-result-2022-released-at-ssc-nic-in-here-how-to-check

    Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination. Candidates can check the result at– ssc.nic.in.

    Also Read
    Goa Board Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 Released At result1.gbshse.in; Here’s How To Check

    Candidates must note that who have filled the option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates have been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in paper 1 and paper 2 and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

    SSC JHT Paper 2 exam was conducted on December 11, 2022. A total of 441 applicants have been recommended for appointment. This recruitment drive will be recruited Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.