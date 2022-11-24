SSC JHT 2022: Paper 2 Postponed, Exam On Dec 11; Check Details

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on November 23 postponed paper 2 for junior translator, junior hindi translator and senior hindi translator to December 11. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 4. Candidates can check the notice at– ssc.nic.in.

The examination will consist of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 was conducted in computer-based test mode on October 1 and the result was declared on November 3. A total of 3,224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in paper 2. While paper 2 will be in the descriptive mode and will be conducted on December 11.

Paper 2 will consist of two passages for translation from Hindi to English and one from English to Hindi. It will also have an essay each in Hindi and English language to test the ability of the candidates including translation skills, writing and comprehension. The paper consist of 200 marks and time duration will be 2 hours for all candidates except for those with benchmark disabilities.

Candidates must note that they should write their correct Roll Number at the prescribed places on the cover page of the Answer Book. Candidates have to affix their signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression. Candidates are advised not to write any personal identity inside the answer book of paper 2 example name, roll number, mobile number, address etc. If the candidate does so, it will be considered an Unfair Means.

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II are general candidates have to score 30 per cent while OBC and EWS candidates have to score 25 per cent and other category candidates have to score 20 per cent. According to the performance in paper 1 and paper 2 candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.