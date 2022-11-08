SSC JHT 2020 Paper 2 Schedule Released at ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the schedule for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Paper 2. The SSC JHT paper 2 will be conducted on December 4. There is a total of 182 vacant seats for JHT. Those candidates who qualified in the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam paper 1 will be appearing in SSC JHT paper 2. Candidates can check SSC JHT Paper 2 schedule at ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted the JHT, SHT and JT Paper 1 on October 1 and the result was released on November 3. Aspirants who qualify the paper 1 are eligible to apply for paper 2. According to official data by SSC, 3224 candidates would be appearing for paper 2. Paper 2 will be held in Descriptive type with Translation and essay topics. The total marks for paper 2 are 200. Candidates who will qualify for both papers will be called for document verification.

In the SSC JHT exam, approximately 12,000 candidates appeared for the Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. Out of the total, 3,224 candidates are eligible to appear for paper 2.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Schedule 2022: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the latest news

Step 3: Now, click on the link 'Important Notice: Schedule of examination'

Step 4: Candidates will get a PDF of the SSC JHT Paper 2 schedule 2022 in a new window

Note: Download the SSC JHT Paper 2 Schedule 2022 for future reference