SSC JE Result 2022 Declared At ssc.nic.in ; Check Cut-Off, Steps To Download

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Wednesday released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result. Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 exam result 2022 on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.

Candidates must note final answer keys of the exam will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7, 2023, to February 21, 2023. A total of 15605 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Civil Engineering and a total of 4533 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Here, check Civil Engineering Cutoff

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available

SC 86.36518 3678

ST 86.32846 1640

OBC 107.99557 4953

EWS 89.08591 2849

UR 110.57030 2159*

OH 80.28183 128

HH 40.00000 148

Others PwD 40.00000 50

Mechanical Engineering Cutoff

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available

SC 103.62297 975

ST 95.48242 421

OBC 123.32980 1417

EWS 110.39317 839

UR 123.45544 706

OH 89.54048 57

HH 54.63764 72

Others PwD 40.00000 46

Total 4533

Here, is how to check SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

Meanwhile, the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from February 3, 2023, to February 17, 2023. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.