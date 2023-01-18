SSC JE Result 2022 Declared At ssc.nic.in ; Check Cut-Off, Steps To Download

The SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:16 PM IST
Minute Read
SSC JE Result 2022 Declared

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Wednesday released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result. Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 exam result 2022 on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.

Candidates must note final answer keys of the exam will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7, 2023, to February 21, 2023. A total of 15605 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Civil Engineering and a total of 4533 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Here, check Civil Engineering Cutoff

Category Cut-off Marks   Candidates Available
SC           86.36518                   3678
ST           86.32846                   1640
OBC        107.99557                  4953
EWS       89.08591                    2849
UR          110.57030                 2159*
OH         80.28183                     128
HH         40.00000                     148
Others PwD 40.00000                 50

Mechanical Engineering Cutoff

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
SC             103.62297             975
ST             95.48242               421
OBC           123.32980            1417
EWS          110.39317             839
UR             123.45544            706
OH            89.54048               57
HH            54.63764               72
Others PwD 40.00000             46
Total 4533

Here, is how to check SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

Meanwhile, the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from February 3, 2023, to February 17, 2023. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

