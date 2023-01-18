SSC JE Result 2022 Declared At ssc.nic.in ; Check Cut-Off, Steps To Download

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:16 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Wednesday released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result. Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 exam result 2022 on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.
Candidates must note final answer keys of the exam will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7, 2023, to February 21, 2023. A total of 15605 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Civil Engineering and a total of 4533 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.
Here, check Civil Engineering Cutoff
Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
SC 86.36518 3678
ST 86.32846 1640
OBC 107.99557 4953
EWS 89.08591 2849
UR 110.57030 2159*
OH 80.28183 128
HH 40.00000 148
Others PwD 40.00000 50
Mechanical Engineering Cutoff
Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
SC 103.62297 975
ST 95.48242 421
OBC 123.32980 1417
EWS 110.39317 839
UR 123.45544 706
OH 89.54048 57
HH 54.63764 72
Others PwD 40.00000 46
Total 4533
Here, is how to check SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result 2022:
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Next click on the result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take printouts for future reference.
Meanwhile, the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from February 3, 2023, to February 17, 2023. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.