SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday evening released the exam date for the SSC JE Paper II (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contracts) exam. The Exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023. Candidates can check the exam date at– ssc.nic.in.

"The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on 26th February, 2023," reads the official notice.

According to the official notice, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SSC JE Paper 1 was conducted in November 2022. Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature and divided into three sections including Part A will consist of general engineering (civil and structural), Part B will cover general engineering (electrical), and Part C will have general engineering (Mechanical). The total marks will be 300 and the time duration will be of 2 hours to attempt the paper.

Paper 2 will have to be written either in Hindi or in English language. Candidates must note that part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks. There will be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores in the Examination.