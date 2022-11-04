SSC JE Exam 2022: Link To View Application Status Activated, Admit Cards Likely By Next Week; Here's How To Check

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to view the application status for the post of Junior Engineer in the Southern Region (SR) and Eastern Region (ER). The exam for these vacant posts will be held from November 14 to 16 in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. SSC JE Exam will be conducted to recruit Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract) in the various Ministries, Departments of the Government of India and Subordinate Offices. Candidates can now check their region-wise application status at-- sscsr.gov.in or sscer.org.

The option of downloading and saving the SSC JE admit card 2022 will likely be available at least a couple of days before the scheduled examination date. The link will be available for the different concerned Regional or Sub-regional options on the official website of SSC.

The SSC JE exam will be held in two Tiers. The first tier will be objective multiple-choice and the second tier will be a descriptive test and in the final round, there will be document verification.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Check

Step: 1 Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit card' option.

Step 3: Now, select the region you have applied for, such as Eastern, Southern etc.

Step 4: Click on the download link for the 'SSC Junior Engineer examination.

Step 5: Now, fill up the required candidate credentials such as Roll Number, Date of Birth, Username, Password and then click submit

Step 6: Now, in a separate window, 'SSC JE Admit Card 2022' will appear on the screen.

Note: Download and print out the admit card for further use.