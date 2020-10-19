SSC JE Admit Card 2020: The Staff Selection Commission released the 'admit card' for the SSC Junior Engineer Exam for various regions. Know how to download the online admit card at ssc.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission has released the 'admit card' for the SSC Junior Engineer Exam (session 2019-2020) for various regions on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can download their admit cards at ssc.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the SSC Junior Engineer Exam and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of SSC JE i.e, ssc.nic.in

Step-2: Click on ‘SSC JE’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The SSC JE admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

However, admit cards for Southern Region, Northern Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region and North-Eastern Region are yet to be released. The commission will soon declare the date of releasing admit card for these regions.

According to the notice issued by the commission, the candidates who have applied for the exam in the year 2019 are eligible to sit in the exam. The applicants can download their admit card through the regional websites. According to the revised examination schedule released by the commission, Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019 Paper 1 will be held from October 27 to October 30.

Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the candidates will have to download the admit card through the website only. There is no offline mode available for the same. The candidates are advised to carry their SSC JE Admit Card for session 2019 at the time of examination.

