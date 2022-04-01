New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The scorecard for SSC GD Constable 2021 exams has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission, (SSC). Candidates who received their SSC GD Constable results can easily check the SSC GD 2021 marks. Candidates can visit the official website of the SSC in order to download their SSC GD Score Card online. The official website of SSC is -- ssc.nic.in.

It should be noted that the SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2021 will remain available on the official SSC website for almost a month. The score of every candidate who appeared for the exam is present on the official SSC website, irrespective of whether they cleared the SSC GD Constable Tier 1 Exam.

If you have also appeared for the SSC GD Constable exam and want to check your scorecard, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Download SSC GD Constable 2021 Scorecard -

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates on the homepage of the website will find the link that reads 'GD Constable - Marks of recommended/non-recommended candidates' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their login details

Step 4: The SSC GD Constable 2021 scorecards will show in front of the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

It should be noted that April 30 is the last date to download the GD Constable scorecard. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and keep a printout of it for future use.

What information does the scorecard contain?

The scorecard contains information such as the scores from the SSC General Duty Constable Staff Examination 2021. The SSC GD Constable Exam took place online from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021.

Back on March 25, 2022, the commission declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2021. On the official website, candidates can check their section-wise SSC GD Marks.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SSC GD Constable Tier 1 Exam are now eligible to appear for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test, PET Exam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen