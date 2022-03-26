New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for the SSC GD Constable Result 2021 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission, SSC. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can check the results from the official website ---ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the test for the Recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021. the exam took place from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021. The first step in the recruitment process was the written examination.

Talking about numbers then, a total of 2, 85, 201 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of recruitment. The next round of recruitment is PET, PST examination. According to the notice, 2, 53, 544 male candidates and 31657 female candidates have been selected for the second round. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website.

Candidates who have cleared the SSC GD Constable exam will now appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the final recruitment.

SSC Constable GD Result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates need to click on that SSC Constable GD Result 2021 link

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter the registration number and roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The SSC constable GD result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page

NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The Nodal CAPF will issue the call letters to candidates who will be shortlisted for PET/ PST. In order to download the call letter, candidates can check the official website of SSC. PET/PST would be conducted by the CAPFs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen