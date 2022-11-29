SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 45,284 posts at ssc.nic.in; Last Date To Apply Tomorrow

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) has added 20,000 plus posts in the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive. Earlier, the vacancy was 24,369. Out of 45,284 vacancies, 40,274 vacancies were for male candidates and 4,835 vacancies were for female candidates. The last date to fill out the application form is tomorrow (November 30). The applications are open for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB. Candidate can apply at– ssc.nic.in

The SSC GD exam will be conducted from January 10 to February 14 next year. The online application process started last month and the last date to apply for SSC GD constables recruitment is November 30. There is lakh of candidates who apply for the SSC GD constable recruitment form.

Candidates who want to apply for GD Constable (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSF, SSB, NIA and riflemen) must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board. While candidates have required to be between 19 to 23 years to be eligible for the examination.

SSC GD will be held in four stages including computer-based test (CBT), physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), and at the last the Medical Test. After the medical test, aspirants who have been selected will have to appear for the document verification process.

SSC GD will be conducted in the computer-based exam for 160 marks consisting of 80 questions. There will be 4 sections to attempt. The time limit of the examination will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer. There will be no mark dedication if the question is left unanswered.