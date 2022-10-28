SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins At ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply



THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) has started receiving applications for the posts of Rifleman (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Assam Rifles and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. There are a total of 24,369 different posts available. Aspirants can check all the details on the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

The online application process started on October 27 and the deadline for submission of the application form is November 30, 2022. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held next year in January 2023.

Male candidates (general category) have to pay Rs 100 for the application form while women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation don't have to pay any fee.

Candidates must also know that there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The questions will be based on the Matriculation level and all questions will be of objective multiple choice type. It will be conducted in two languages English and Hindi.

Check Vacancy Details Here:

BSF: 10497

CISF: 100

CRPF: 8911

SSB: 1284

ITBP: 1613

AR: 1697

SSF: 103

NCB: 164

The examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be four parts General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, English/ Hindi

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password, then log in

Step 3: Now, click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD

Step 4: Then, fill out the form and upload your document and pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Note: Candidates are advised to submit their application form much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.