SSC GD 2022: SSC GD Constable Application Window Closes Today; Apply At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for SSC GD 2022 recruitments today. Candidates can fill out their application form by 11 pm tonight. Out of 45,284 vacancies, 40,274 vacancies are for male candidates and 4,835 vacancies are for female candidates. Interested candidates can apply at – ssc.nic.in.

The applications are open for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB.

The SSC GD exam will be conducted from January 10 to February 14 next year. The online application process started last month. Candidates who want to apply for GD Constable (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSF, SSB, NIA and riflemen) must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board. Candidates should be between the age group of 19 to 23 years to appear for the examination.

SSC GD will be held in four stages including a computer-based test (CBT), a physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and the Medical Test. After the medical test, aspirants who have been selected will have to appear for the document verification process.

SSC GD will be conducted in the computer-based exam for 160 marks consisting of 80 questions. There will be 4 sections to attempt. The time limit of the examination will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer. There will be no mark dedication if the question is left unanswered.