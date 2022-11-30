SSC GD 2022: Application Deadline Today, Aspirants Demand Extension, Allege 'Website Not Loading Since A Week'

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for SSC GD 2022 recruitment today. However, aspirants are facing issues while submitting their application forms. They have requested the commission to extend the application window date. According to the schedule, November 30 is the last date to apply for these posts.

While the website was not working properly, some of the aspirants went on Twitter to say that they have been facing this issue for the last 3 to 5 days and some of them have said the problem has been there for a week now.

The applications are open for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB.

The SSC GD exam will be conducted from January 10 to February 14 next year. The online application process started last month and the last date to apply for SSC GD constables recruitment is November 30. There is lakh of candidates who apply for the SSC GD constable recruitment form.

SSC Constable GD 2022 was earlier released for 24,369 vacant posts, but the commission recently declared that there will be 45,284 vacancies available. This is a rise of more than 20,000 posts. Candidates are concerned that they will miss their chances to apply for the SSC GD recruitment drive, and aspirants are requesting the commission to solve the issue. Here’s what they are saying:

SSC GD site not working from last 7 days.Please extend the date #SSCGD2022 #SSCGD#SSCGD pic.twitter.com/G7CmfzF016 — Lakhan Singh Solanki (@LSmental1) November 30, 2022

I have been trying to submit my application of SSC GD for two days but i am not able to do it. Website is not working. Please extend the date. #SSCGD2022 @PMOIndia @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @rashtrapatibhvn — Sujit Kumar (@SujitKu96028119) November 30, 2022

Sir many of the student are applying for SSC GD but it's been 5days they are unable to do so beacause of some technical issue,so kindly extend the last date of filling application.🙏🙏😔😔@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @SSCorg_in #SSCGD2022 #SSCGD @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Tghh9qNmLr — Mangal (@Mangal53351196) November 30, 2022