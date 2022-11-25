SSC Exams 2023: Exam Dates Announced At ssc.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the dates for CGL, CHSL, Constable GD and Stenographer exams. According to the SSC exam schedule, the exams will be conducted from January to February next year. Candidates who want to apply for the SSC recruitment 2022 can check the exam schedule at – ss.nic.in.

SSC will be holding these exams in skill test and CBE mode. In the Skill test, typing speed and skills are examined while CBE is a computer-based examination. The Combined Graduate Level Examination will be held from January 4 to 5 next year. While the Combined Higher Secondary Examination will be held on January 6 next year. Both exams will be conducted in skill test mode.

Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination will be held from January 10 to February 14 next year in CBE mode. While Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination will be conducted from February 15 to 16 next year in Skill test mode.

SSC on November 23 also released the exam date for Junior Hindi Translator JHT, Junior Translator, JT, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, SHT exams. The exam will be conducted on December 11.

There are many posts and categories in SSC, and for every post, there is a different level of work in the government organisation hence the salaries of these posts are completely different from one another. Every year lakh of candidates appear for the SSC exams conducted for a few posts.

SSC Exams Dates 2023

SSC CGL 2021 (Skill Test) – January 4 to 5, 2023

SSC CHSL (Skill test)-- January 6, 2023

SSC GD Constable 2022– January 10 to February 14, 2023

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D– January 10 to February 14, 2023