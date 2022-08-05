SSC Exam Date 2022: Check Dates For CHSL, Head Constable And MTS Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2021, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022, and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Paper 2 2021 Exam.

The announcement was made on the official website-- ssc.nic.in and the candidates appearing for exams can visit the official website to check the table.

According to the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted from October 10 to October 20 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

The notice further reads that the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2022:

A total of 54,104 candidates will appear in the Tier 2 Exam. The questions in the exam will include essay writing and letter & application writing and the total marks for the exam are 100. The candidates need to answer the essay writing questions in 200-250 words and letter and application writing questions in 150-200 words. In order to pass, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022:

The Commission uploaded the notification for the recruitment of 835 posts of Head Constable. The exam will have 100 questions will be based on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Intelligence, English Language (Basic Knowledge), and Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW, and Web Browsers etc. Meanwhile, the total marks for the exam are 100.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2022:

The exams will be held for those candidates who have cleared SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam which was held from 05 July 2022 to 22 July 2022.

NOTE: The candidates are advised to go through the official website of SSC in order to get the latest updates regarding the exams.