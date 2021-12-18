New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the much-awaited tentative SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22 for tier I and Computer Based Examinations (CBE) of SSC, CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C &D, GD constable and other exams. As per the calendar, the exams would be held between April 2022 and June 2023. The registration process for these exams would commence with SSC CGL Tier I exam 2021 from December 23, followed by SSC CHSL Tier I from February 1, 2022, and so on.
Candidates must note that all the exams would be held between 2022-23, and no CBE or written exam would be held in the remaining days of the year.
SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22
|Examination
|Date of Advt.
|Last date to apply
|Date of Exam
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBE)
|December 23, 2021
|January 23, 2022
|April-22
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBSE)
|February 1, 2022
|March 3, 2022
|May-22
|Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 (Tier I, CBE)
|March 22, 2022
|April 30, 2022
|June-22
|Selection Post Examination, Phase X, 2022 (CBSE)
|May 10, 2022
|June 9, 2022
|July-22
|Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces Examination, 2021 (Paper I, CBE)
|August 14, 2022
|September 13, 2022
|December-22
|Junior Engineer Examination, 2021 (Paper I, CBE)
|November 28, 2022
|December 27, 2022
|March-23
|Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2021
|December 5, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|April-23
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
|February 2, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June-23
Please Note: These are the tentative dates, SSC would soon release an official notification confirming the dates for SSC, CGL, CHSL and other exams.
Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official websites of SSC--ssc.nic.in or Jagran English for the latest updates on SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv
