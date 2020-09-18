Staff Selection Commission issued an important notice on the exam schedule. Know how you can modify your exam centre.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released an official notice regarding the calendar of Selection Posts Examination on its official website. On Friday, the commission announced that the online window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 has opened. Candidates can now change their centre preferences for SSC CHSL 2019 exam by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e, ssc.nic.in. The online application window for SSC centre modification will be concluded on September 20, 2020. According to the notice issued, SSC will announce the calendar of examinations for the year 2020 on September 22. Read on to know about the Staff Selection Commission exam date, exam centre and other important details related to the exam.

How to change the exam centre:

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website of SSC i.e, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Visit the notice box and click on the ‘Modify exam centre’.

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to the application page

Step 4: Key in your application number and enter other login credentials

Step 5: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 6: Select the subject from the given list

Step 7: Now, change the centre from the dropdown box

Step 8: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the following examinations including Graduate Level Examination, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, Combined and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination and Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, in October and November.

