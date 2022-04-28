New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date for Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. As per the information given by the commission, the exam will start on July 5 and will come to an end on July 22. Candidates who are interested can register for the exam as the application process is underway. Candidates can visit the official website of the commission to apply for the exam -- ssc.nic.in.

It should be noted that the last date to register for the exam is set as April 30. Besides that, the correction window and online payment of Correction Charges will be activated from May 5 to May 9, 2022. Candidates must note that computer-based examination paper 1 will be held in July 2022.

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide here.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Know how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official page -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, the candidate has to register and login into the portal

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to fill in the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Now, pay the required application fees

NOTE: Take the printout of the form and keep the hard copy of the form for future use.

According to the addendum released on the official website of SSC, then this drive will help in filling 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Candidates are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen