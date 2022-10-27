SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam 2022: Second Round Of Test On October 28 | Details Inside

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday conducted the exam for the recruitment of Head Constable for Assistant Wireless Operator and Tele-Printer Operator in the Delhi police. Another round of the AWO/TPO Exam will be held on October 28 in multiple shifts. Candidates can check further details in-- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam is conducted in online mode with questions from five subjects including English Language, Computer Fundamentals, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will then be called for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.

Meanwhile, the candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the online mode examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes to complete the test. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer. Candidates can write their exams in English and Hindi languages.

There are approx 857 posts released for head constable. Candidates have to be a minimum of 18 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years for applying this form. Candidates should Possess 10+2 with science and mathematics as the subject or a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum- Operator Electronic Communication Systems.

National Trade Certificate (NTC):

This certificate helps candidates seek out relevant jobs from an economical perspective. It is a low-cost educational course, which makes them more affordable for everyone. This certificate is given out if the candidate clears the All India Trade Test. This test is overseen by the National Council for Vocational Training, which falls under the purview of the Government of India.

Further, the candidates of the General/EWS category securing 40 per cent marks, SC/ST/OBC candidates securing 35 per cent marks, and Ex-servicemen securing 30 per cent mark overall in the examination will be considered to have qualified in the test.