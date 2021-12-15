New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 today (December 15, 2021). As per the official notice, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results through the official site of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the results were scheduled to be declared on October 31, 2021, however, due to unavoidable reasons, the declaration of results was later postponed to December 15, 2021.

"Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons," reads the official notice released by SSC.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

How to check SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official site of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link 'SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to enter his or her login details -- click submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download the page

NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It should be noted that this is the Final SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020. Candidates who will reach merit will be eligible to fill more than 5,000 vacancies in the organisation. The application process was started on August 1 and the application window got closed on September 7, 2020. The paper 1 of the exam took place from November 27, 2020, to December 16, 2020.

