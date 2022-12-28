SSC CPO SI Result 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the result of the tier 1 SSC CPO exam. The exam was conducted from November 9 to 11. The result has been announced for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts and Sub Inspector. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 can check their results at– ssc.nic.in.

The selection of the candidates will be done through three stages including paper 1, paper 2 and PET/PST. The candidates have to qualify in each stages to get selected for Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF and Inspector vacancies.

The candidates who are selected in tier 1 SSC CPO exam will appear in the next stage of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC CPO SI Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the result link “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 – List of candidates qualified in Paper 1 for appearing in PET & PST”

Step 3: Candidates can download the PDF file of the result

Step 4: open the file and candidates can search for their name and roll number in the list