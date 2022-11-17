SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 Released At ssc.nic.in; Objection Raising Window Open Till Nov 20 | Details

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces exam of paper 1. The exam was conducted between November 9 to 11. The SSC CPO recruitment drive will be held to fill 4300 Sub Inspector vacant posts in Delhi police, of which 228 vacancies are for Male candidates, 112 for Female candidates, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. Candidates can check their answer key at-- ssc.nic.in.

If candidates find any mistake in the answer key, they can raise objections between November 16 to 20. Considering the objections raised by the aspirants, the final answer key and result will be prepared. A candidate is required to pay Rs 100 per objection challenged. The result of the SSC CPO exam is expected to be released in the next month or in January next year. However, there is no official update regarding this.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, go to the latest news section

Step 3: Click on the link “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022”

Step 4: Then the new page will open and click on the link "Link for candidate's response sheet, tentative answer keys and for submission of representations if any link"

Step 5: Now, candidates have to enter the roll number and password to log in

Step 6: SSC CPO answer keys will appear on the screen

Note: Download and match SSC CPO Answer Key with responses