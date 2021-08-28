New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment process for Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) will be concluded soon as the last day for applying is August 31. Candidates who are interested can easily apply through the official website ssc.nic.in or ‘UMANG app’.



“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.08.2021 and not to wait till the last date,” read the official notification issued by the SSC on Tuesday.



The notice further added, “No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.”



A total number of 25,271 openings are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. Added to this, vacancies are earmarked for the guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are specifically for the candidates who belong to these districts only.



SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Details about the vacancy for respective force:



BSF: 7545



CISF: 8464



CRPF: 0



SSB: 3806



ITBP: 1431



AR: 3785



NIA: 0



SSF: 240



Eligibility criteria for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:



Any candidate who has completed their Matriculation or class 10th from a known Board/university is eligible to apply for the post.



Selection criteria for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:



The selection of the candidate depends on the basis of the computer-based tests (CBT) followed by the physical efficiency test (PET) 2021 and the rest will depend on the physical standard test (PST) 2021.



Age requirement for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:



In order to apply, interested candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.



What is the expected salary package for SSC GD Constable Recruitment?



The salary bracket Level-3 is between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100



Application Fees for SSC GD Constable Recruitment



General Male - Rs 100



Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen