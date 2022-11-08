SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 Released At ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, November 8, released the SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021. The SSC GD recruitment drive was held to fill the vacant posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman. Candidates can check their results at -- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD examination was held from November 16 to December 15, 2021, in the computer-based test (CBT) mode and the result was declared on March 25 this year. The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was released on August 12 and a detailed medical examination was conducted from September 12 to October 4, 2022.

Approximately, 2,85,201 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/PST test. Including female candidates, 31,657 and male candidates, about 2,53,544 appeared in the SSC GD PET/PST test. The result of PET/PST was declared on August 12. About 69,287 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Further, a total of 25,271 vacancies have been considered for the allocation process, including male candidates are 22,424 and female candidates are 2,847.

SSC has also released the category-wise details of vacancies, number of candidates selected and cut-off details of the selected candidates along with the results. If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any communication from the concerned User Department within a period of one year after the declaration of the final result, candidates must inform the SSC department immediately.

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link 'SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021'

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the new window and now you can check the result

Note: Download and print out the SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 for further needs.