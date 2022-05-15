New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CHSL Tier-II Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Tier 2 Exam 2020 can check and download their results from the official website of the commission -- ssc.nic.in.

Students must note that whoever will clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the DEST, Typing Test under SSC CHLS 2020 Recruitment. The SSC conducted the Tire 2 paper on January 9, 2022.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following the simple steps.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 – How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads 'Results' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page under the CHSL tab will open, click on the link which reads ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 (Tier-II): Candidates in Roll No. order qualified for Typing Test and DEST'

Step 4: A pdf will be open, search for your name and roll number, and check your results

NOTE: Download the result and save it for future reference.

Candidates should know that they will be able to download the SSC CHSL Tier-II Result 2022 scorecards from May 20, 2022, from the official website. The facility to download the scorecard will be available till June 10, 2022.

The DEST and Typing test is for those candidates who qualify for the Tier 2 exams. The results of the DEST and Typing Test will be announced on July 1, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the SSC.

