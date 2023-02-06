SSC CHSL Tier 1 And CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the exam date for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022 (Tier II) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2022 (Tier I). Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the exam dates at– ssc.nic.in.

According to the SSC exam schedule, the CHSL (Tier I) 2022 exam will be conducted from March 9 and will conclude on March 21, 2023. While the CGL (Tier II) 2022 exam will commence from March 2 and the exam will end on March 7, 2023.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates," reads the official notification.

According to the SSC CGL 2023 exam pattern, tier 2 exams will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of quantitative ability, statistics, general studies (finance and economics) and English language and comprehension. While the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will consist of general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude (Basic arithmetic skill) and English language.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 And SSC CGL Tier 2: Important Dates

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2– March 2 to March 7

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2022 Tier-I– March 9 to March 31

SSC 2023 CGL, CHSL Exam Dates: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Schedule of Examination on the homepage.

Step 3: Now it will redirect to a new page.

Step 4: Check SSC CGL, and CHSL 2022 exam dates.

Note: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference