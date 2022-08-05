SSC CHSL Result 2022: Tier 1 Results Announced At ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 12:56 PM IST
Image Credits: ANI

The SSC CHSL Results for Tire 1 for all candidates were declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today (August 5). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

Since the results have been declared now, the wait of several students came to an end who were waiting for their SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 results. The commission conducted the exam from May 25 to June 10.

As the commission has released the results, a total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for the tier 1 exam. All these students will now appear for Tire 2 exam. The Tire 2 exam will be conducted on September 18. The tier 2 admit cards will be released by the commission in due course of time.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a PDF will open in front of the screen.

Step 4: Students now have to check their roll number on the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1

NOTE: Download the result from the site and save a copy of the same.

Earlier, the commission released the provisional answer key and candidates were given a time frame to raise objections. Based on the final objection and their answers, the final answer key was formed, and the result was declared.

Further, students can check the official website for more information related results.

