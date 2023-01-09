SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application Correction Process Begins Today At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Edit Your Form

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the correction window link for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 today. The correction window will remain activated till tomorrow. The registered candidates will be able to make changes in the application forms at– ssc.nic.in.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances,” the official notification reads.

SSC CHSL recruiting drive is being held to fill around 4500 vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants(PA), Sorting Assistants(SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). The tier 1 exam is expected to be conducted in February end or March 2023.

SSC CHSL 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications– December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for making online fee payment– January 5, 2023

Last date for payment through Challan– January 6, 2023

Window for Application Form Correction– January 9 to 10, 2023

Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination)-- February-March 2023

Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination)-- Not Announced

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Here’s How To Edit Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to log in by entering their registration number and password on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates can make changes to the application form

Step 4:Candidates have to pay the application correction fee and submit the form

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference