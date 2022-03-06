New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will soon close the registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2021 exams. The Commission will close the registration on 7th March. In such a situation, candidates who want to apply for DEO, Lower Division Clerk and other posts that are filled through this examination, can register it immediately.

Candidates should note that no application form will be accepted after the last date. Candidates must also know that to apply for this post, candidates should have passed 12th. To apply, candidates have to register on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Keep these dates in mind

Online registration start date - February 1, 2022



Last date for online registration - 7 March 2022



Last date for making online fee payment - 8 March 2022 (11:00 PM)



Last Date for Generating Offline Challan - 9 March 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan - 10 March 2022 (during working hours of the bank)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) - May 2022



Date of Tier-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) - To be notified later



Age criterion



Candidates age should be between 18 to 27 years to apply for Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment. There will be relaxation in age for SC/ST/OBC/ExS.



SSC CHSL 2021: How to apply for SSC CHSL exam



Firstly candidates have to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission ssc.nic.in.



Next, on the homepage, click on the SSC CHSL Recruitment Exam link to apply. Now enter your login credentials and start filling the application form. Now, don't forget to select the post you want to apply for and upload all the important documents. Now pay the registration fee, if mentioned and click on submit. After submitting, you can download a copy of the form for future reference.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma