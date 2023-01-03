SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Process For 4,500 Vacancies To End On Jan 4; Here's How To Apply

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 tomorrow (January 4). Candidates who have not applied yet can submit their registration forms at– ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL recruiting drive is being held to fill around 4500 vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants(PA), Sorting Assistants(SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). The tier 1 exam is expected to be conducted in February end or March 2023.

The last date to make the online fee payment for CHSL registration is January 6, while the application correction window will be activated on January 9 to 10, 2023.

Candidates applying for the SSC CHSL 2022 must have qualified class 12 from a recognised board. The qualification requirement varies according to different posts. Candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. While SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and Women candidates don’t have to pay any fee.

SSC CHSL 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications– December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for making online fee payment– January 5, 2023

Last date for payment through Challan– January 6, 2023

Window for Application Form Correction– January 9 to 10, 2023

Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination)-- February-March 2023

Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination)-- Not Announced

SSC CHSL 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC CHSL 2022 application on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to register and create the login credentials

Step 4: Now, log in with the details and apply for the SSC CHSL application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the required fees