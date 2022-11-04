SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Schedule Postponed, Dates To Be Announced On Dec 6; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday postponed the release of the SSC CHSL examination 2022 schedule. The SSC CHSL Exam 2022, scheduled to be out on November 5, will now be released on December 6, 2022. The SSC CHSL recruitment drive was held to fill the vacant posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022,” reads the official notice. It is expected that the Tier 1 exam, scheduled to be held in February-March 2023, will also be postponed.

The SSC CHSL examination will be held in three phases: Tier 1 will be held in Computer Based Examination, Tier 2 will consist of a Descriptive paper and Tier 3 will be Skill Test or Typing Test. Moreover, there are four sections in Tier 1 of the SSC CHSL exam: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General Awareness.

The language of the Tier 1 exam will be English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates must have a class 12 or equivalent exam passing certificate and candidates who will apply for the posts should be between 18 to 27 years old. The SSC CHSL application fee is Rs 100.