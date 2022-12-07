SSC CHSL 2022 Application Process Begins At ssc.nic.in For 4,500 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday started the application process for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022. The last date for submitting the application form is January 9 next year. SSC CHSL recruiting drive is being held to fill around 4500 vacant posts. The tier 1 exam will be held in the month of February or March next year. The SSC CHSL recruitment drive will be held to fill the vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants(PA), Sorting Assistants(SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and other posts. Candidates can check the notification and apply at– ssc.nic.in

According to the official notification, the online registration for SSC CHSL 2022 started yesterday and it will end on January 4 next year. The last date to make the online fee payment for CHSL registration is January 6 next year. While application correction window for the aspirants will be activated on January 9 to 10, 2023.

Candidates applying for the SSC CHSL 2022 must have qualified class 12 from a recognised board. The qualification requirement varies according to different posts. Candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. While SC, ST, PwBD, ESM and Women candidates don’t have to pay any fee.

SSC CHSL 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications– December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan– January 4, 2023

Last date and time for making online fee payment– January 5, 2023

Last date for payment through Challan– January 6, 2023

Window for Application Form Correction– January 9 to 10, 2023

Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination)-- February-March 2023

Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination)-- Not Announced

SSC CHSL 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC CHSL 2022 application on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to register and create the login credentials

Step 4: Now, log in with the details and apply for the SSC CHSL application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the required fees