SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Final Answer Key Released At ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Check the steps to download the answer key.

By Anushka Vats
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 09:26 AM IST
Minute Read
Image used for representation.

STAFF SELECTION COMMISSION (SSC) has released the final answer key of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2021 (tier 1). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website--ssc.nic.in and download it. Additionally, the commission also released the question paper of the exam with answer key.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Tier-1 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 on the website of the Commission on 16.08.2022," read the notification on the official website.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website--ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary (10=2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-1).

Step 3: As soon as you click on the link, a page including the latest notification appears on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the link that says, 'Click here for Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper'.

Step 5: Enter the required details.

Step 6: You can check the answer and calculate your score.

It must be noted that students are advised to take a printout of the answer key for future reference. The link is valid from August 16, 6:00 PM to September 15, 2022, at 6:00 PM.

The notification on the official website reads, "The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit."

Earlier, the commission also announced dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2021, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022, and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Paper 2 2021 Exam.

According to the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted from October 10 to October 20 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

