SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the notification regarding the SSC CHSL 2020 examination on its official website, here is how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission, Delhi will soon release the 'notification' for the Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2020 examination on its official website. Students who want to appear for the SSC CHSL 2020 can now check the notification at ssc.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their SSC CHSL 2020 registration form and registration notification on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the 'notification' for the Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2020 online.

How to check SSC CHSL 2020 exam notification

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of SSC CHSL 2020 i.e, ssc.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the 'exam portal' link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on the ‘SSC CHSL 2020 exam notification/application, available on the page.

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the 'registration' page.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Attach the required documents in the application.

Step-7: The user can check all the requirements, date and time of the exam in the notification section.

Step-8: Click on the 'submit' button to complete the application process.

It is expected that, with the release of the SSC CHSL 2020 notification, the application process will also start. Candidates who are preparing for the 12th level recruitment examination by employee selection will be able to submit their application by visiting the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The application process will run till 15 December.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the SSC CHSL notification issued by the Commission for the year 2019, the candidates should have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university. Also, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 27 years in the year of examination. However, there is also a provision for relaxation in maximum age limit for reserved categories candidates. Also, it is compulsory to read Mathematics in 12th for the posts of some departments. Candidates who have not attained educational qualification but will get it within the stipulated time frame will also be able to apply.

Posted By: Srishti Goel