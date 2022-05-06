New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier-II 2020 can check and download their answer key from the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier-II 2020 was conducted as a computer-based test by the commission at different centres all over the country.

Further, candidates can take a printout of their question paper along with the answer key, in order to check their answers. Candidates should note that the facility will only remain open from May 5 to June 6, 2022.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will find the link that reads SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 link -- click on it

Step 4: Now, a new PDF will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link.

Step 5: Now, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 6: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Check the answer key and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates should note that those who will qualify for the Tier II examination will further be eligible to sit for the Tier III exam. The commission will make an official announcement regarding the dates of the Tier III exam in due course of time.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen