New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the marks and final answer key of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 today (December 03). Earlier on November 26, the education body released the results of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Tire I examination can check their marks and the final answer key on the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the official website of SSC will display the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates along with final answer keys and question papers in a standard format on December 03, 2021. In order to check the marks, candidates are required to use his/her registration number/roll number and registered password. Candidates can check their marks from December 03 to December 24, 2021.

Candidates who will qualify Tier I exam are eligible to sit for the Tier II and Tier III examinations. Tier-II and Tier-III exam 2020 is expected to take place from January 28 to January 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively. The dates of the examination depend on Government guidelines issued from time to time in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only qualified candidates will receive their admit cards on the respective Regional websites. The admit card will be released about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam. In such a situation, students are required to keep a close eye on the official website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen