SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut Off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tier 1 result for the SSC CGL exam. Candidates who qualify tier 1 exam, will appear for the tier 2 exam. Candidates can download the result at– ssc.nic.in.

According to the shared data, a total of 33,55,194 candidates have registered for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam. Out of which, 3,86,652 candidates have been shortlisted for the CGL Tier 2 examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37,409 vacant seats for this organisation.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. Candidates shortlisted in this round will now appear in the tier 2 exam which will be held on March 2 to 7, 2023.

The CGL final answer keys along with the question paper will be released on February 22, 2023. “Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation,” reads the official notification.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SC– 137.54533 Cutoff Marks

ST– 131.03984 Cutoff Marks

OBC– 152.92049 Cutoff Marks

EWS– 154.80185 Cutoff Marks

UR– 158.36560 Cutoff Marks

OH– 128.59598 Cutoff Marks

HH– 96.45331 Cutoff Marks

PWD-Others– 72.79273 Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: Now click on the link SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022

Step 4: A PDF of all the shortlisted candidates will open on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can check their roll number in the list

Note: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference