    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut Off Marks

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: SSC released the tier 1 result for the SSC CGL exam. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 can download the result at ssc.nic.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 08:26 AM (IST)
    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tier 1 result for the SSC CGL exam. Candidates who qualify tier 1 exam, will appear for the tier 2 exam. Candidates can download the result at– ssc.nic.in.

    According to the shared data, a total of 33,55,194 candidates have registered for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam.  Out of which, 3,86,652 candidates have been shortlisted for the CGL Tier 2 examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37,409 vacant seats for this organisation. 

    The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022. The exam was held in computer-based test mode.  Candidates shortlisted in this round will now appear in the tier 2 exam which will be held on March 2 to 7, 2023. 

    The CGL final answer keys along with the question paper will be released on February 22, 2023. “Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation,” reads the official notification. 

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

    SC– 137.54533 Cutoff Marks

    ST– 131.03984 Cutoff Marks

    OBC– 152.92049 Cutoff Marks

    EWS– 154.80185 Cutoff Marks

    UR– 158.36560 Cutoff Marks

    OH– 128.59598 Cutoff Marks

    HH– 96.45331 Cutoff Marks

    PWD-Others– 72.79273 Cutoff Marks

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in
    Step 2: Click on the result section
    Step 3: Now click on the link SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022
    Step 4: A PDF of all the shortlisted candidates will open on the screen
    Step 5: Candidates can check their roll number in the list

    Note: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

