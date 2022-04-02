New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Tier 1 Exam 2021 admit card on its official website -- ssc.nic.in and sscner.org.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card to appear in the exam.

The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2021 from April 11 to April 21, 2022. Furthermore, it should be noted that the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card can be downloaded only after checking the application status. This means that in case a candidate's application has not been accepted, they will not be able to download the admit card.

Here's a look at how candidates can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 admit card.

1. Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in or sscner.org.in

2. Click on the “Admit Card” tab given on the homepage and the header.

3. Click on the SSC CGL region-wise admit card link from the official website.

4. In the “Latest News” section, click on “Download e-Admit Card of COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM – 2022: Tier 1/2/3/4”

5. Enter SSC CGL admit card 2022 login credentials such as registration ID or candidate’s name and date of birth along with the captcha.

6. The SSC CGL 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

7. Download the admit card of SSC CGL 2022 and save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the SSC has also uploaded response sheets along with the tentative answer keys for the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021.

For the unversed, SSC is an organization under the Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of a Chairman, two Members, and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha