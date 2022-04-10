New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has announced the SSC CGL 2019 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official SSC website -- ssc.nic.in. Now, the scorecards for the SSC CGL 2019 will be available on the official website on April 19, 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards from April 19 to May 6, 2022.

Back on June 9, the Skill Test and Documents Verification results for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exams 2019 were announced. Now, the SSC has declared the final SSC CGL 2019 Results.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

SSC CGL 2019 Results – How to check

Step 1: Go to the official Staff Selection Commission website –ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads ‘Results’ -- click on that

Step 3: Under the CGL tab, click on SSC CGL 2019 Final Results

Step 4: Now, students have to search for their roll number in the PDF file

Step 5: Download the results

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

“Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” stated the official notice issued by the commission.

In order to access the scorecards, candidates would need to log in with their registered ID and password and click on the Result/Marks tab available on the SSC candidate dashboard.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen