New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The SSC CGL exam for the year 2021-22 will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. The exams will begin on April 11, 2022, and will end on April 21, 2022. The exams will be conducted in various centres across India. Candidates who have submitted the SSC CGL Online Application between 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2022, can check the status of CGL Application Status 2022 on the official website -- sscsr.gov.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card Link 2022

The selection body is likely to release the admit card link for SSC CGL 2022 on its regional websites. The regional websites include, SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSCMPR, and SSC NER.

If you have also enrolled for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide:

Steps to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website SSC Region. Example - sscnr.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link to download the admit card (once released) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to provide their registration number and their date of birth. Candidates can also use their name, father's name, and DOB if they don't have the registration number

Step 4: Now, the admit card will be displayed in front of the Candidate

NOTE: Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for future use.

It should be noted that SSC CGL Exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates will have to answer the question in 4 parts. These 4 parts are, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language and Comprehension. As per further bifurcation, each part will consist of 25 questions which will carry 50 marks.

Candidates should note that the exam has been completed in an hour. Candidates should also be aware that the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam will have negative marking.

Candidates for SSC CGL 2022 will be selected on the basis of :

SSC CGL Tier 1

SSC CGL Tier 2

SSC CGL Tier 3

SSC CGL Tier 4

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen